Actor Anil Murali passes away

Kochi: Anil Murali, who donned villain and character roles in more than 200 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, died in Kochi on Thursday.

The 56-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for liver ailment.

Anil Murali

He made his debut in 1993 Malayalam movie, Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha, directed by Vinayan.

His Telugu foray happened in 2011 with Ragile Kasi. Two years later, in 2013, he made Tamil debut with 6.

He did memorable roles in Malayalam movies Lion, Baba Kalyani, Puthen Panam, Run Baby Run, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, KL 10, Iyobinte Pushthakam, Joseph and Uyare.

His last movie was Tovino Thomas-starrer Forensic where he played the role of Kurian, the antagonist's father.

He was also active in Television industry and was part of a few TV serials.

Anil Murali is survived by wife Suma, son Adithya and daughter Arundathi.

The actor is likely to grace the screen again in Professor Dinkan, a Malayalam 3D fantasy film which began shooting in 2017. The film underwent several delays following the arrest of its lead actor Dileep and the demise of its director Ramachandra Babu in 2019. It is unclear if the work has been taken up by someone else.

Details regarding the funeral is awaited.