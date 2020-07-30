One casualty in Kannur, orange alert in 5 districts as heavy downpour continues in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall will continue to lash across Kerala on Thursday, the Indian Metereological Department has informed.

Several low-lying areas in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts had witnessed severe waterlogging after the heavy downpour on Wednesday.

One person died in Kannur after a wall collapsed over him. Hamsa, 62, was inside a concrete shed at his home when the wall collapsed.

An orange alert has been declared in five districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, according to the district rainfall forecast issued by the IMD at 6am on Thursday.

Yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.

Trains diverted

Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam Venad special and Kannur-Thiruvanathapuram Janashatabdi special train services have been diverted via the Alappuzha route. The trains will have stops at Kayamkulam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam Junction.

Waterlogging in several parts

Kottayam district received the highest rainfall (20cm) in the state on Wednesday.

In Kottayam, landslide near railway track in Muttambalam, a few metres away from Kottaym Railway Station, has disrupted train services.

Rain and the resultant waterlogging have disrupted traffic in several parts of Kochi city.

As rain continued to unabated, police officers across the state were kept on alert to face any emergency. Both armed police battalions have also been kept on alert.

Waterlogging has been reported from Palluruthi, Thoppumpadi, Panampilly Nagar, South Kadavanthra and MG Road in Ernakulam district.

Employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Ernakulam could not enter office because of waterlogging.

Thrissur town is also reeling under waterlogging, thanks to the heavy rain that lashed continuously for two hours. Traffic has been disrupted in many places in the city. Meanwhile, the district administration has alerted those living on the banks of Chalakkudy river.

Weather scientist Dr S Abhilash of Cochin University of Science and Technology said the heavy rain indicated that monsoon became active in the state. "Monsoon has never been strong in Kerala ever since its onset this season. Monsoon will strengthen in the coming days," he said.

He said the cyclonic circulation formed in south eastern parts of Bay of Bengal caused the heavy rain. "This may continue for next 48 hours. A similar spell is expected in the second week of August too," he said.