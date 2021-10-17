Kottayam: Despite a brief let up in the heavy bout of rain triggered by a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian sea, several low-lying places in Kerala remain under water as rivers continue to breach the banks on Sunday. Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in the State where dams in many districts are nearing its full capacity and small towns and villages in the hilly areas are totally cut off from the outside world.

At least 6 people died and 16 were missing on Saturday as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.

Three members of a family died and seven went missing as a deadly landslide struck the Plappally village in hilly Koottickal area in Kottayam district. They have been identified as Sini, 35, her daughter Sona, 10, and Sini's husband's mother Claramma Joseph, 65. Those who are missing include Sini's husband Martin, 47, their two daughters Sneha, 13, and Sandra, 9. The body of Olickal Shallet, 29, was retrieved from the vicinity on Sunday.

Eight, including 5 children, went missing in multiple landslides occurred in Idukki's Kokkayar panchayat at Makkochi and Poovanchi areas. Seven of them belongs to one family. The locals have rescued 17 people from the spot.

A car with two people was swept away by the gushing waters at Arakkulam near Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Saturday. A few hours later, the dead bodies were recovered by the locals who swung into action.

The Meenachil and and Manimala rivers are overflowing in Kottayam district on Sunday inundating towns and blocking roads.

A house destroyed in the landslide in Kottayam's Koottickal on Saturday.

NDRF, Air Force join rescue ops

Units of the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) have been deployed at Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

The Indian Air Force will assist the rescue activities at Kokkayar using two helicopters on Sunday.

So far, 33 relief camps were opened in Kottayam, 15 in Pathanamthitta and 12 in Alappuzha. The camps have been functioning strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Yellow alert on Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rains on Sunday also as it issued yellow alerts for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

In the wake of warning that the rains would continue till October 19, the State decided not to allow pilgrims to trek to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, situated in a dense forest in Pathanamthitta district, till October 18. The temple was opened at 5pm today for 'Thula masam' poojas.

Higher educational institutions, which were scheduled to open on October 18, will start on October 20.

Appealing to the people of the state to keep extra vigil in the next 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that the rains have already hit the south and central districts and it would intensify in the northern districts also by the evening as per the weather forecast.

The water level in some rivers is expected to rise and shutters of certain dams are likely to be opened, he said, adding that those living in its catchment areas should be ready to follow the instructions of authorities.

Red alert for dams

The CM also said a red alert has been sounded for the dams under KSEB, including Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta, Sholayar in Thrissur, Kundala and Kallarkutti in Idukki.

A red alert has also been issued for Chulliyar dam in Palakkad and Peechi dam in Thrissur, which are under the irrigation department.

Government authorities have advised people against visiting tourist places and going near rivers and other water bodies in view of heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.

Fishing boats have been prohibited from venturing into the sea.

Weather officials said Peermade in the hill district of Idukki received 24 cm rains till 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Automatic weather stations in North Paravur reported 38mm rains, Muvattupuzha (89.5mm), Palluruthy (34 mm) and Neeleswaram in Northern Kerala district received 125.5mm rains till 8.30 pm, they said.