Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 29,151 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 1,195 fresh cases. The state also registered 1,234 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 17,533 people recovered from the disease, while 11,494 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.