COVID-19: 1,251 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 814 recover

A day after Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of COVID cases, it saw 1,251 new positive cases and 814 recoveries on Friday. With this, the total number of COVID cases in the state rises to 31,700. Of them, 12,411 are active cases while 19,147 have recovered.

The state breached the 30k-mark on Thursday, 188 days after the first case was reported on January 30.

Five COVID deaths

Five COVID deaths too were reported on Friday.

They are Imbichikoya (68) from Mampuram in Malappuram, Sajith (40) from Koodali in Kannur, Gopakumaran (60), from Uchakkada in Thiruvananthapuram, P G Babu (60) from Elamakkara in Ernakulam, and Sudheer (63) from Poochakkal in Alappuzha.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 102.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Alappuzha - 61

Ernakulam - 82

Idukki - 23

Kasaragod - 168

Kannur - 13

Kozhikode - 149

Kollam - 36

Kottayam - 37

Malappuram - 143

Pathanamthitta - 39

Palakkad - 123

Thiruvananthapuram - 289

Thrissur - 33

Wayanad - 55

Of the new cases, 1,061 had contracted the virus through contact, while 77 came from abroad and 94 from other states. The source of 73 cases are unknown.

Eighteen healthcare workers too have contracted the virus. They include six fom Thiruvananthapuram, four from Ernakulam, two from Kannur and one each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.

A KSE worker from Thrissur district too was among those who contracted the virus.

With this, the number of active cases in the state rises to 12,411.

Recoveries

814 persons were cured of the disease on Friday.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Alappuzha - 70

Ernakulam - 29

Idukki - 57

Kasaragod - 123

Kannur - 29

Kozhikode - 36

Kollam - 32

Kottayam - 71

Malappuram - 40

Pathanamthitta - 50

Palakkad - 33

Thiruvananthapuram - 150

Thrissur - 60

Wayanad - 34

So far, 19,151 people have been cured of the virus.

There are currently 1,49,684 people under surveillance across the state. Of them, 1,38,030 are under home/institutional quarantine while 11,654 are in hospitals. 1,570 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

So far, 9,36,651 samples have been sent for testing. 27,608 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. In addition, as part of the Sentinel Surveillance, 1,966 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers, and individuals with greater social contact. The results of 7,135 samples are awaited.

Hotspots

Eleven new regions have been converted into hotspots while 16 have been excluded from the list.

There are currently 506 hotspots in the state.