COVID-19: 1,212 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 880 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 1,212 people tested positive for coronavirus and 880 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram. With this total COVID-19 cases reported in the state reached 38,144.

Of the new cases recorded on Wednesday, 1,068 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 45 among them is unknown. As many as 51 infected persons came from abroad while 64 came from other states.

Twenty-eight health workers also tested positive in the state on Wednesday.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 266

Malappuram 261

Ernakulam 121

Alappuzha 118

Kozhikode 93

Palakkad 81

Kottayam 76

Kasaragod 68

Idukki 42

Kannur 31

Pathanamthitta 19

Thrissur 19

Wayanad 12

Kollam 5

COVID Deaths

Five deaths were confirmed in the state taking the official death toll to 125.

The deceased have been identified as Kasaragod Chalingal native Shamsudheen, 53, Thiruvananthapuram Mariyapuram native Kanakaraj, 50, Ernakulam Ayyambuzha native Mariyamkutty, 77, Kottayam Karappuzha native TK Vasappan, 89, and Kasaragod native Adakunji, 65. Idukki native Ajithan, 55, who passed away earlier have also been tested COVID positive.

Key points from CM's speech:

• COVID-19 spread is reducing in Aluva cluster of Ernakulam district, but concern remains on Western Kochi.

• The spread of COVID-19 is diminishing in the coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram. More relaxations will be permitted in the area.

• One rescue worker in Meppadi tested COVID-19 positive. All rescue workers and political representatives in the area have been asked to go into quarantine.

• COVID-19 tests to be conducted on those engaged in fishing activities.

• Kerala is not compromising on the number of tests conducted, the chief minister said while replying to the allegations raised by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennitahala.

• We once had the best testing statistics in the world. Even after the number of cases surged our state is miles ahead of other Indian states, the CM said. He also highlighted the fact that the state is providing free treatment to COVID patients.

• The police will investigate the phone records of COVID patients to trace contacts. This has been continuing for months now.

59 jail inmates test COVID positive

A day after a 71-year-old remand prisoner in Poojappura Central Jail, Thiruvananthapuram, tested postive for COVID-19, 59 prisoners who shared the same prison block as the 71-year-old have been declared positive on Wednesday.

After this incident, it has been decided to conduct antigen testing in all jails in the state.

(To be updated)