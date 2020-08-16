COVID-19: 1,530 new positive cases in Kerala on Sunday, 1,099 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 1,530 people tested positive for coronavirus and 1,099 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, Health Minister K K Shailaja informed in a press statement.

Of the new cases, 1,351 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 100 among them is unknown. As many as 37 infected persons came from abroad while 89 came from other states.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the state is reporting more than 1,500 cases.

The state has reported 44,415 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 28,878 persons recovered. The remaining 15,310 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 519 (contact cases-487)

Malappuram 221 (200)

Ernakulam 123 (110)

Kozhikode 118 (106)

Kottayam 100 (91)

Alappuzha 86 (73)

Kollam 81 (70)

Kannur 52 (38)

Wayanad 49 (36)

Kasaragod 48 (37)

Pathanamthitta 44 (33)

Idukki 30 (19)

Thrissur 30 (27)

Palakkad 29 (24)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kasaragod 203

Thiruvananthapuram 190

Ernakulam 120

Palakkad 107

Malappuram 82

Thrissur 64

Kottayam 61

Wayanad 61

Kollam 55

Kozhikode 43

Idukki 39

Alappuzha 30

Pathanamthitta 24

Kannur 20

Over 350 prisoners test positive in Poojapura

More than 350 inmates in the Poojapura Central Jail tested coronavirus positive in the last one week and a murder accused succumbed to the pathogen on Sunday.

The undertrial prisoner was the first to test positive for the virus in the prison at nearby Poojapura and in the last one week 359 more cases, including a staff, have been reported, its superintendent Santhosh S said.

As many as 145 cases were detected on Sunday alone, he said adding barring three, shifted to hospital, others have been kept in a special isolation area within the prison.

(to be updated)