COVID norms for Onam celebrations too, no feasts or functions in public places

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to make arrangements to facilitate Onam celebrations that would be in compliance with the COVID guidelines.

With COVID cases increasing, the government has also decided to enforce more precautionary measures in view of the Onam rush.

Pinarayi has directed the district collectors to convene a meeting of traders and businessmen.

The police should ensure that people maintain social distance in public places. Onam functions and feasts in public places like on previous occasions should be avoided. Shops can remain open from 7am to 7pm and home delivery should be encouraged, Pinarayi said.

People can dine in hotels and restaurants by maintaining social distancing, he said. Hotels will be allowed to function till 9pm. Hotels and resorts that have been closed can reopen after they disinfect the properties and ensure that all COVID guidelines are in place before they start functioning again.

The health department should prepare guidelines for precautions to be taken in view of the large amount of flowers that will be brought from other states during Onam.

The state has directed district collectors and the health department to increase COVID testing. A lot of people will come from outside to celebrate Onam. The health department should be prepared to conduct necessary testing on them and provide them with the care, the chief minister said.

A COVID First Line Treatment Centre will be set up at the Poojappura Central Jail, which has seen over 350 cases so far. A COVID Brigade Special Team will also be deployed in the jail.

Amid the growing number of cases in prisons, the Additional Chief Secretary of Home Affairs and the DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services, have been asked to look into the possibility of granting parole to prisoners who are aged over 65 years.

The requirement in some districts for fishermen to undergo COVID tests before getting into the sea will be waived, the chief minister said.

Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta; state police chief and DGP Loknath Behera; Revenue Principal Secretary Dr A Jayathilak; and Principal Secretary, Department of Health, Rajan Khobragade were among those who attended the meeting.