Kerala recorded 1,983 new COVID-19 cases and 1,419 recoveries on Friday.

Of the new cases, 1,777 contracted the disease through contact. Of them, the sources of infection of 109 are yet to be traced.

Twelve deaths were also reported in the state on Friday.

Among Friday's cases, 64 infected came from abroad while 99 came from other states.

The state has reported 54,182 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 35,247 recovered. The remaining 18,673 patients are being treated in various hospitals.