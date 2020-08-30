When Onam's golden rays showered on children with special needs

These past few months of lockdown and isolation have been difficult for us. The disruption of our daily routines meant that we had to do our days anew. Now imagine what the situation has been for those with special needs, for whom routines are everything.

Thankfully, with the help of Autism Club in Ernakulam, most of these students with special needs were able to overcome the struggles that the pandemic posed by engaging in various creative pursuits online.

Now with Onam on the horizon, what were once disheartened faces have slowly started to wear beaming smiles. For once, the dark clouds of coronavirus seems to have dissipated in the golden rays of compassion and empathy that surrounds Kerala's beloved festival.

“With how things are moving digital these days, the Autism Club too is reinventing itself to equip our students in the ways of the new, be it art, photography, animation and wide array of other creative projects. We only ask they have a basic knowledge of using computers. So far, the results have been overwhelmingly positive – not just from the parents but most importantly, the students too,” said Deepti Mathews, who is in charge of the Autism Skill Development division of the club.

In addition to several weekly classes that the club already facilitates, the months leading to Onam also saw the addition of a few other courses tailored in the festive spirit.

“For the last month or so, our students have been learning how to create digital greeting cards. It does two functions – there's the creative element of art and also the sophistication of using a digital tool to animate it and get it produced. We had been making it available on our website for anyone to download and so far, the response had been great! The students are having a blast and that's what matters most,” Deepti said.

After the success of their rendition of Hum Honge Kamyaab to lift the spirits of all during the lockdown period, the students of Club – from all corners of the state – have come together yet again (digitally, of course) to lend their voices to two more songs: all spreading the warmth and splendour of Onam. The songs are also accompanied by fitting graphics and artworks and are now ramping up views on the Club's social media platforms.

Shreyas Kiran from Autism Club, Ernakulam lays out a floral carpet. Photo: FB/AutismClubEkm

“If it was not for the lockdown, the students would have been engaged in various classes and therapy sessions. While that's possible now, we have created a special weekly calendar of programs to substitute them,” Deepti said.

With over 500 active members on its two WhatsApp groups, the club is also offering invaluable support to many – even those from outside the state. Ably supported by an army of parents and well-wishes, the Club, now in its fifth year, is building a reservoir of hope, helping many deny their social and communication skills pruned by a behavioural condition, not of their choice.

The world's battle against coronavirus is a protracted one, but such precious, selfless acts are slowly but surely buoying us on to the shores of victory.



