Accused in Neriyamangalam forest murder case found dead in Saudi 16 years later

Adimali: The main accused in a case related to the murder of a young woman at Neriyamangalam forest 16 years ago who has been absconding since then was found dead at Dawadmi in Saudi Arabia, according to the Kerala police.

The woman Saji of Vazheparambil, Thattarathatta in Karinkunnam, Thodupuzha, who was aged 24 at the time of her death, was enticed by the main accused Muhammed Sadiq alias Salim of Kadikkala, Panambalam in Arpookkara, Kottayam with the promise of marriage and killed. She was also robbed of her gold ornaments weighing 5.5 sovereigns and Rs 16,000 in cash.

Sajia had met Sadiq at Kottayam Medical College when she went there for the treatment of her mother. The police said that Sadiq had soon promised to marry Saji, whose husband was working in a Gulf country at that time. He subsequently took her to Cheeyappara in Neriyamangalam forest on July 29, 2004 along with three of his friends purportedly to register their wedding. However, the woman was killed by slitting her throat, robbed of her belongings and the body dumped in a deep ravine.

All the four accused were arrested within one month by a special police team led by the then Circle Inspector of Police, Adimali, M A George. However, Sadiq later secured bail and absconded. He initially went to his wife’s house in Kollam, obtained a passport in the fake identity of Ashraf with his address as Ayathil in Kollam and left for Saudi Arabia with a visa. The three other accused in the murder case were tried before the court and the second accused was sentenced to life.

Recently, Sub-Inspectors from Vellathooval police station in Adimali S Sivalal, Saji N Paul and C R Santhosh had conducted an investigation into the case in Kollam based on the directives of Adimali SHO Anil George.