Four Congress workers arrested for twin murder of DYFI activists

Thiruvananthapuram: Four Congress workers were arrested for the murder of two DYFI activists at Venjaramoodu of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday night.

Shajith, Najeen, Ajith and Sathi were arrested for plotting the murder and aiding the accused.

The arrests of the main accused, Sajeev and Sanal will be registered by noon, police sources said.

The FIR filed in the case has stated that the Congress workers were behind the double murders of DYFI activists at Venjaramoodu on Sunday night,. The murders were committed by six people. Congress activists Sajeev and Ansar are the first and second accused in the case.

Mithilaj and Haque Mohammad, the two DYFI activists, were hacked to death by Sajeev and Sanal, the police said in the FIR. The two DYFI activists were killed at Thempammoodu in Thiruvananthapuram at midnight on the eve of Thiruvonam. Haque Mohammad and Mithilaj were returning home in two-wheelers when they were attacked in the middle of the road.

The CPM had alleged that the Congress is behind the attack. CCTV videos confirm that the murder was planned. Six people, including Congress activists, have been arrested in the case.

Haque Mohammad (26) was a member of the CPM Kalingin Mugham branch, while Mithilaj (31) was the secretary of the Thevalakkad unit of the DYFI.

The two were headed home on a bike when the assailants who were waiting for them clapped to have their attention and called them. The young men turned their bike around to see who was calling. When they reached the waiting gang, they were hacked and stabbed to death.

Mithilaj was stabbed deep in the left chest and he died on the road. Haque died at a private hospital in Venjaramoodu after sustaining deep injuries all over his body. An SFI activist, Shahin, who was with them, escaped from the attackers with injuries.

The DYFI alleged that the attack was premeditated and a high-level conspiracy.

Indications are that the Haque was the target of the attackers.

CCTV footage of the attack

Crucial CCTV footage

Aware of the presence of CCTVs, the assassins had turned the direction of one near the spot. The murder was, however, captured by another CCTV in the area.

Shahin’s statement led to the arrest of the main accused by the police within hours. There was some drama in the arrest of Shijith, a Congress activist, from the house where he was hiding. The police suspect him to be the mastermind behind the attack. As they were taking him into custody, DYFI activists surrounded the place to attack Shijith. The police took him to their jeep with some difficulty.

The Chief Minister condemned the gruesome murders and directed that a thorough investigation be conducted.