Kesavananda Bharati, seer behind landmark Fundamental Rights case, dies

Kasaragod: Kesavananda Bharati, the head of Edaneer Mutt in Kerala's Kasaragod district passed away early on Sunday.

He was 79. The seer was undergoing treatment for cardiac and breathing ailments at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

The seer became a popular name in legal circles after he questioned Kerala government's land reform act (enacted to distribute land to the landless tillers) and the 29th Constitution Amendment.

The petition was filed when the Indira Gandhi-led government had made amendments to the 24th, 25th, 26th and 29th amendments of the Constitution to pave way for bank nationalisation.

The then Chief Justice of India Sarv Mitra Sikri formed a 13-member panel to decide the case.

The hearing was commenced on October 31, 1972, and concluded on March 23, 1973. And the bench's 7-6 verdict ruled that Parliament cannot alter the basic structure of the Constitution.

The landmark verdict - Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala - is one of most referred judgements in India.

Edaneer lies 10km north east of district headquarters of Kasaragod.

