Two of Bineesh Kodiyeri's firms frozen for not submitting annual reports, CM refuses to order probe

Kozhikode/Thiruvananthapuram: Two companies – one based in Kozhikode and the other in Bengaluru – started in partnership with Bineesh Kodiyeri were frozen by the Registrar of Companies for not submitting their annual reports even once.

However, the circumstances that led to the freezing of the companies are still unclear.

Bineesh Kodiyeri is the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

B Capital Financial Services was started on June 2, 2015 and B Capital Forex Trading Pvt Ltd was launched on June 15, 2015. The partner in both the companies is Anas Valiyaparambath from Dharmadam, Thalassery. Bineesh and Anas own 5,000 shares each in the two companies.

Neither companies submitted a single annual report to the Registrar of Companies since 2015.

The details about the investors and transactions of any company can be obtained from its balance sheet. Not submitting the report to the Registrar is a method to hide this information from the public, experts point out.

If a company has a registered ROC number, banks allow transactions involving even large sums of money in its name. It is common to register companies by paying Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh to carry out such large transactions. The companies' operations will cease after the transaction. If bank accounts have been opened using the company identification number (CIN), the details of transactions done using those accounts can be obtained.

It is learnt that Mohammed Anoop, who has been arrested in connection with a Bengaluru-based drug smuggling case, was in charge of Kerala and his accomplice Rijesh Raveendran, who has also been arrested, was in charge of Goa. In Goa, the transactions were done in foreign currencies. It is being alleged that the forex company was used to convert these foreign currencies.

In his statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Anoop had said that he had started a hotel in Bengaluru with financial help from Bineesh. According to Rijesh, the drug dealings were carried out from this restaurant.

Meanwhile, there is a growing demand to investigate Bineesh's links to the company, UAFX, in Thiruvananthapuram. The company is said to have paid commission to Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, for helping it win the visa stamping contract of the UAE Consulate.

The drugs racket in Bengaluru came to light during investigations into the smuggling case. K T Ramees, one of the key accused in the case, is alleged to have approached the drug mafia to raise money for his gold smuggling operations.

No probe against Bineesh

Amid growing demand to probe Bineesh Kodiyeri's links to drug peddler Mohammed Anoop and his companies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said there is no need of an investigation to the matter at present.

The chief minister said that the state has obligation to investigate only if the agencies probing the Bengaluru drug racket case request it. At present, the state has not received such a demand, he said.

Probe activities of Bineesh's forex company: Firoz

A detailed inquiry should be held into the activities of B Capitals Forex Trading Pvt Ltd, a money exchange company started by Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bangalore, Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz has said.

There has to be an investigation on whether the company was used to convert currencies obtained from the foreign drug gangs operating in Goa, Firoz said. It also needs to be found out why Bineesh's companies stopped functioning without being in operation for long after they were started.

Firoz said Bineesh Kodiyeri's bigger role in the Bengaluru drug and the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling cases is getting revealed. The details that are coming out daily will confirm Bineesh Kodiyeri's links to these cases, he said.

Why are the police sitting quiet: K Surendran

Why are the Kerala police and narcotics cell sitting quiet even after it being established that Anoop Mohammad and Bineesh Kodiyeri had had financial dealings for years, BJP state president K Surendran has said.

The Kerala police have not started any investigation despite the knowledge that the Bengaluru drugs case has links in the state. This shows that the government has something to hide, Surendran said.

Many film stars have links with this mafia. If the Karnataka Crime Branch can file a case, why can't the Kerala police also act, he said.

The BJP is ready to contest the by-elections to the Chavara and Kuttanad Assembly constituencies announced by the election commission and the party is hopeful of winning the two seats, he said.

The Chief Minister's response to the signature controversy is not satisfactory. A forensic examination should be conducted to find out the truth, Surendran said. The BJP has alleged that Vijayan's signature on some files were faked in his absence.