Kerala records 1,648 new COVID-19 cases, 2,246 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 89,489 on Monday, with the state reporting 1,648 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 67,001 people recovered from the disease, while 22,066 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaha said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 1,495 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 112 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 61 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

Of the 1,648 cases reported on Monday, 29 people came from abroad, while 54 came from other states.

The minister also confirmed 12 more deaths on Monday, taking the official death toll to 359.

The deceased have been identified as Devaraj, 65, from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram; Augustine, 78, from Pallippuram in Ernakulam; Damayandi, 54, from Paringamala in Thiruvananthapuram; Khalid,48, from Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram; Harindrababu, 63, from Karinkulam in Thiruvananthapuram; Santhakumari, 68, from Manakkad in Thiruvananthapuram; Safiya Beevi, 68, from Manakkad in Thiruvananthapuram; Naseebath Beevi, 41, Peringamala in Thiruvananthapuram; Baby Paul, 73, from Kuryachira in Thrissur; Mohanan Unni Nair, 54, from Kozhikode; AbduRahman, 65, from Kallayi in Kozhikode and Yusuf, 68, from Kozhikode.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Kannur – 260

Thiruvananthapuram – 253

Malappuram – 187

Kottayam – 154

Kasaragod – 134

Ernakulam – 130

Thrissur – 128

Palakkad – 118

Kozhikode – 103

Alappuzha – 78

Kollam – 1

Pathanamthitta – 24

Idukki – 4

Wayanad – 4

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 614

Kozhikode – 278

Malappuram – 202

Ernakulam – 184

Thrissur – 155

Alappuzha – 132

Kollam – 131

Pathanamthitta – 123

Kottayam – 115

Palakkad – 95

Kasaragod – 95

Kannur – 70

Idukki – 32

Wayanad – 20

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 20,215 samples have been tested, the statement said on Monday.

In total, 18,91,703 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. As many as 1,84,020 samples also collected as part of sentinel surveillance, it said.

Of the 2,00,651 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,82,521 are home/institutional quarantined and 18,130 hospitalised. As many as 2385 people were hospitalised since Sunday.

26 new places were designated as hotspots on Monday, while 8 LSGs were excluded from the list. The state presently has 575 hotspots.