Cow, calf die in Adoor after eating leaves of Arali plant

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 03:41 PM IST
Arali. Photo: iStock/Anatoliy Sadovskiy
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A cow and a calf died after eating the leaves of an Arali plant in Adoor on Monday. The cattle belonged to Pankajavalli of Thengamam. She had bought medicines from the veterinary hospital saying her cow had indigestion after being fed jackfruit. By the time she got back home with the medicine, the calf had died. The next day, the cow died as well.

Common indigestion caused by eating jackfruit can be cured with medication. However, when the medicine did not work, the cow was administered an injection. Two days ago, veterinary officials who reached Pankajavalli's house to administer the injection saw an Arali plant near the house. She had fed the leaves of the plant, which was growing in another house, to the cattle.

In the autopsy, it was revealed that a large quantity of the plant's leaves had entered the cow. Therefore, it was confirmed that poisoning from the Arali plant was the cause of death.

