Cattle shed work begins at CM’s house; music system for cows!

Thiruvananthapuram: The construction of a new cattle shed and a compound wall at the sprawling Cliff House, the Chief Minister's official residence, has commenced.



The Chief Engineer (Buildings), Kerala Public Works Department, has strictly directed the contractor to complete the works within two months. The authorities are also mulling installing a music system at the shed.

Eight persons took part in the tender, awarded to a Balaramapuram native. A sum of Rs 42.90 lakh was sanctioned for the construction activities.

Presently, the cattle shed at the Cliff House houses five cows. The new one, being constructed in an area housing a building built years ago for workers, is for accommodating six more cattle. An amount for electrification of the cow shed, too, has been set aside.

New cowshed facts

1) Being constructed on an 800 sq. ft area

2) Separate room for workers to take rest

3) Separate room also for storing cattle feeds and other things

4) Foundation to support multi-storey building

5) Only a single-storey building is constructed at present.

6) Another storey will be built in the future and used as quarters for Cliff House workers.

Meagre financial assistance for farmers though!

The Diary Development department extends financial assistance for farmers to construct cowsheds under the Milk Shed Development scheme.

If a farmer incurs Rs one lakh, the department will extend Rs 50, 000 for construction purposes. The Animal Husbandry department had provided a subsidy of up to Rs 25, 000 for farmers to set up cowsheds. However, the livelihood assistance package has been discontinued, the department said.