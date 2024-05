Thrissur: Two children of a migrant couple drowned in the Bharathappuzha at Desamangalam in Thrissur district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram and Sreersha, children of a couple from Nepal. The parents work at a farm in the locality.

It is understood that the children had jumped to rescue a younger sibling who fell into the water. The younger child survived. The bodies of Vikram and Sreersha were recovered by the Fire & Rescue personnel.