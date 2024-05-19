Summer rain intensifies across Kerala, Red alert in 3 districts; fishermen warned

Thiruvananthapuram: After the scorching summer season, rainy days are back in Kerala as the India Meteorological Department predicted very heavy rain across the state till May 22. As per the forecast, the state will continue to witness heavy rain under the influence of strong westerly or South westerly winds and cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu. The IMD has sounded a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts for Sunday and Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts are placed under orange alert for the next two days. Meanwhile, a yellow alert is issued for all other districts except Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 19th May to 22nd 2024,” reads the IMD alert.

In Thiruvananthapuram, houses and shops in low-lying areas were inundated in the heavy rain on Sunday morning. Waterlogging is reported on roads in Attakulangara, Mukkolakkal and Chalai areas.

The fishing folk have been warned not to venture into the sea till further notice in view of strong winds and rough sea conditions. The Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted chances for high tidal waves on Kerala and South Tamil Nadu coasts today. According to the agency, waves measuring from 0.4 metre to 1.2 metres are likely to occur on the Kerala coast triggering sea incursion till 11.30 pm.

Red alert in districts

May 19: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki

May 20: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki

Orange alert in districts

May 19: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam

May 20: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam

May 21: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

May 22: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki

Though an orange alert is sounded in these districts, some places are likely to receive extremely heavy rain similar to a red alert, predicted the weatherman.

Yellow alert in districts

May 19: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 20: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 21: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 22: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Following the IMD forecast, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that heavy rains are expected to continue in the state for the next five days which could lead to flash floods, waterlogging, landslides and mudslides. The CM, in a Facebook post, said that those living in hilly and low-lying areas should be ready to move to safer places or rehabilitation camps.

He also directed that trees should be trimmed and posts, boards, etc in public and private places should be secured if they pose a danger. He also advised against entering rivers or other bodies of water for bathing, fishing or any other purpose during the rains and to avoid travelling to hilly areas at night. The CM further said that the risk of road accidents is higher during rains and advised people to be careful.

(With PTI inputs)