Vlogger and TV presenter Karthik Surya tied the knot in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening. Karthik, who is also the host of Mazhavil Manorama's popular comedy show 'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri' married his uncle's daughter Varsha in an intimate ceremony attended by only close friends and family. Their wedding was live-streamed on Karthik's YouTube channel Karthik Surya Vlogs. Photos and short clips from his wedding ceremony have also gone viral on social media.

Karthik introduced his wife before the media in Thiruvananthapuram. He also spoke about his plans and added that he hoped to balance his professional and personal life from now on. "This is my wife Varsha. This is a new beginning for us. Until now, work was my only focus, but this is all going to change. I am married now and have to balance both my personal and professional lives. I have not made any honeymoon plans yet, but will definitely inform you if we have any," he told reporters.

Karthik had shared about his marriage proposal to Varsha through his vlog in 2024. The vlogger had previously been engaged to his girlfriend in 2023 but the marriage was called off due to certain issues. Karthik's family then went ahead with this marriage proposal.