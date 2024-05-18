Fever cases go up in Kerala; over 30 deaths reported within 2 weeks

Kottayam: Kerala is in the grip of contagious diseases again as huge number of people are complaining of symptoms like fever and cold. Over 30 people died of fever within two weeks in the state, shows official data. Meanwhile, the state confirmed the outbreak of dengue fever after four deaths were reported till date. Currently, over 1431 patients are undergoing treatment with suspected symptoms of dengue fever.



The health department also confirmed seven deaths due to Japan Fever (Japanese encephalitis). Within the last two weeks, a total of 77 leptospirosis cases were confirmed in the state. Among these patients, seven lost life to the contagious disease.

On Friday, a total of 6151 people sought medical care at government hospitals with fever. Out of them, 35 dengue fever cases were confirmed.

According to the official data of the state health department, Malappuram recorded the highest number of fever cases with 906 patients. While Idukki reported the lowest number of 199 cases.

District-wise fever cases

Thiruvananthapuram- 516

Kollam- 446

Pathanamthitta-247

Idukki-199

Kottayam-269

Alappuzha- 343

Ernakulam- 467

Thrissur-422

Palakkad-443

Malappuram-906

Kozhikode-706

Wayanad-412

Kannur-443

Kasaragod- 332

Total -6151