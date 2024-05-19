Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: Bloodstain found in car; Red notice to be issued for accused

Kozhikode: The police team probing the domestic violence case at Pantheerankavu here found bloodstains in the car owned by the accused Rahul. Manorama News reported that the probe team seized the car for further investigation. Though police suspect that the bloodstain of Rahul's wife who faced brutal torture at his residence on May 11 was found in the car, a detailed forensic examination should be conducted to ascertain this.



Meanwhile, the police have initiated action to issue Interpol's red notice for Rahul who reportedly fled to Germany. A red notice is issued to apprehend a wanted criminal through extradition or other lawful means. The state police have to seek centre's permission to issue the notice against an accused. It is learnt that the district police have submitted an application regarding this to the ADGP.

Cop faces suspension for helping Rahul

The City Police Commissioner has recommended the suspension of senior Civil Police Officer at Pantheerankavu station for helping Rahul P Gopal to escape from the country. An inquiry by the Commissioner also revealed that this policeman had informed Rahul about the move to charge him with sections under attempt to murder and advised him the route to flee to Bengaluru evading the police.

The Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioner, Feroke, to carry out an elaborate internal probe into the leaking of information from the Pantheerankavu police station to the accused. Earlier, the Commissioner had received a tip-off that an officer at the station had helped the accused to flee. A detailed examination of the call records of the suspected official, subsequently revealed that the officer had maintained constant contact with Rahul. The police officer is close to Rajesh, a friend of Rahul who has been arrested in the case.

Incidentally, this policeman was part of the team that reached Rahul’s house to serve a notice on him on being charged with the murder attempt. The internal probe also revealed that the officer had met Rahul just before he started for Bengaluru. Top police officers are currently examining whether this policeman had engaged in financial transactions with Rahul.

Meanwhile, the department is planning action against more officers who were on duty at Pantheerankavu police station on May 11. Pantheerankavu Inspector A S Sarin is already under suspension for lapses in the investigation.

The family of the survivor had alleged the police had helped the accused to escape from India.

In a related development, the police have arraigned Rahul’s sister Karthika and mother Usha Kumari as the accused, based on a statement from the survivor. Soon after they were included in the list of accused, Karthika and Usha Kumari approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. The court is expected to hear their petitions on Monday. A team led by the Feroke Assistant Commissioner had reached Rahul’s house to interrogate Karthika and Usha Kumari but found the gates locked. Even though both the accused were served notices, they did not appear for questioning citing health issues.

The Kerala Police also issued a ‘Blue Corner’ notice through Interpol after learning that Rahul had left the country. However, his whereabouts are still unknown. It was Rahul’s friend Rajesh who told the police that the accused had left the country.

The case was filed after a young woman from Ernakulam complained that she was beaten up by Rahul a mere seven days after her wedding with him.