UDF may give Kuttanad seat to Joseph

Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF leadership that is meeting on Tuesday may decide to give the Kuttanad seat to the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M) in the bypolls.

P J Joseph wants to again field Jacob Abraham, who had contested from the seat in 2016.

If there is a consensus in the UDF, then the announcement of the candidate may take place on Tuesday itself. Jose K Mani has not been invited to Tuesday’s meeting either.

With this, the split between the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani and the UDF would be final. Although the UDF leadership is unofficially in touch with Jose, there are no signs that the party will remain in the Front.

There is a strong perception that bringing the two Kerala Congress factions together would not only be impractical but also detrimental to the Front. Therefore, even though the Election Commission denied recognition to his faction as the official Kerala Congress (M), the UDF intends to throw its weight behind Joseph, as he has been loyal to the Front.

Kuttanad for Cong if Joseph agrees

Given the dispute that has racked the Kerala Congress (M), the Congress feels it should take over the Kuttanad seat. Some constituents of the UDF also share the same opinion. However, everyone agrees that a discussion on this possibility can be had if Joseph approves of it.

The UDF does not want a conflict with Joseph over Assembly seats given that the Jose faction may leave the Front.

At the same time, it could be suggested in the meeting on Tuesday that since the bypoll is being held just ahead of the Assembly elections slated for May 2021, winning prospects should be the only criterion for making a decision on the Kuttanad seat.

No further action against Jose

The UDF is of the view that no further action needs to be announced against the Kerala Congress (M) headed by Jose K Mani.

It will be pointed out on Tuesday that the Jose faction, which has been excluded from the Front’s meetings, has indicated with its stance in the no-confidence motion and Rajya Sabha polls that it is not interested in cooperating with the UDF.

The meeting will also discuss the proposal of providing political protection to those in the Kerala Congress (M) who want to continue cooperating with the UDF.

League also gives up

P K Kunhalikutty, the general secretary of the Muslim League, who had been trying to work out peace between the Joseph and Jose factions, has also hinted that he has given up all hopes.

Kunhalikutty feels that the Kerala Congress (M) leadership turned its back to his latest efforts to come up with a solution. The League sees the Kerala Congress (M)’s attitude as an indication that it wants to move to the LDF.

No alliance with anyone outside the UDF: Kunhalikutty

Malappuram: PK Kunhalikutty has said that the Muslim League has no political alliance with anyone outside the UDF.

Local moves are another matter about which a decision will be taken during elections, he said. The Muslim League has very good relations with various religious, cultural and social organisations, he said.

Kunhalikutty was reacting after the Muslim League's high-powered committee handed over the complete responsibility for the state elections to him.

The party's stand that those who have contested in the local body elections more than three times should stay away will give a chance to more young people.

The first goal is to strengthen the UDF and bring it back to power, Kunhalikutty said.

The UDF will overcome the Kerala Congress (M) crisis; the Front’s meeting on Tuesday will be crucial in that context, he said.

He said he doesn’t have any particular opinion on whether the Kuttanad seat should be taken over by the Congress or be given to the Joseph faction for the bypolls. He said a decision on this would also be taken at the UDF meeting.