KC(M) to decide soon on front entry; informal talks rife

Kottayam: The Kerala Congress (M) [KC-M] is poised to join a political front in Kerala with the party securing the ‘recognition’ of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the two-leaves symbol.

The leaders of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front had held discussions with KC(M) leaders.

KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani and Thomas Chazhikadan, both MPs, are in New Delhi to secure the official documents on the ECI recognition.

The party district-level leadership meets had started. The meetings would discuss the action to be taken against local-body leaders of the party who had moved to the Joseph faction. The strategies to be adopted for the imminent local body elections will also be discussed.

KC(M) district president Sunny Thekkedom filed a petition with the District Police Chief alleging that Joseph faction leader Saji Manjakadambil had misused the party symbol. The latter sad the petition held no water and the charges could only be foisted.

Sources said a couple of leaders who had switched over to the Joseph faction were trying to get back to the party. Jose K Mani was holding discussions with senior leaders and the district presidents were tasked with talking to second-rung workers and leaders.

Unofficial talks on

There were reports that IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and M K Muneer had held unofficial talks with Jose K Mani in a bid to keep the KC(M) in the UDF fold.

The IUML but maintained the official position that any discussion with the KC(M) would be held only after the UDF discusses and decides on the matter. Kunhalikutty said the earlier discussions ‘unfortunately’ remained inconclusive. He said the meetings would be ones where leaders would be present and not ‘virtual.’ He said the next full UDF meet would discuss that matter and a course of action decided.

Joseph’s stance

P J Joseph adopted a visibly belligerent stance by stating that no one was trying to bring the KC(M) to the UDF fold. He said the party could come to the UDF if it dropped its demands and behaved as per alliance protocols.

He charged the KC(M) of having gone against the whip issued during the no-confidence motion moved by the UDF. He said the Joseph faction was the actual KC(M). The decision of the ECI to grant the two-leaves symbol would be dealt with politically and legally, he added.

Changed strategy

The KC(M) is adopting a different strategy in the Kottayam district panchayat. KC(M)’s district panchayat president Sebastian Kulathungal will not resign. Party sources said they were ready to face a no-confidence motion moved by the UDF. The party would also act against two members who switched over to the Joseph faction under the anti-defection law.

Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan had earlier stated that it was ‘everyone’s wish’ that the KC(M) stayed with the UDF.

He said it would not augur well for the UDF if a prominent ally is out of the front when it was launching a frontal attack on the LDF and the CPI(M).

The CPI(M) mediators were also holding talks with the KC(M). Party insiders said KC(M) had even discussed seat-sharing at the local body level a couple of weeks ago.

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said no official talks were held with the KC(M). He hoped that the party would not go with the UDF.

Jose K. Mani also denied any formal talks with representatives of either front. He said the party would soon take a decision on aligning with a front.