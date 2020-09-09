UAPA case: Alan, Thaha released on bail by NIA court after 10 months

Kochi: Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal, who were arrested by the Kerala Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last November, were granted bail on Wednesday.

The NIA court in Kochi granted bail to Alan and Thaha under strict restrictions after a period of 10 months.

Besides a bond of Rs 1 lakh and bail by one of the parents, the restrictions include surrender of the passport and an assurance to not get in touch with Maoist organisations.

Alan and Thaha, students of journalism and law respectively and the CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2 under the UAPA Act from Peruman Perummal area of Kozhikode, for alleged links with Maoists.

As per police version, posters and leaflets of groups having links with Maoist organisations were recovered from the accused persons.

NIA re-registered an FIR against the two under Section 20 of UAPA after taking over the probe on December 18, 2019.