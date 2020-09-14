Kerala records 2,540 new COVID-19 cases, 2,110 recoveries

Kerala recorded 2,540 new COVID-19 cases and 2,110 recoveries on Monday.

Of Monday's cases, 2,346 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the source of infection of 212 is yet to be traced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his evening briefing. Thirty-four of the newly-infected came from abroad while 73 came from other states.

There are 64 health workers also among the new infections.

The state has reported 110,818 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 79,813 persons recovered. The remaining 30,486 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Key points from CM's press meet

• The next step in this ongoing phase of unlock is to see public transport facilities restored. This is likely to trigger a spike in COVID numbers. Even now, the spread of COVID is rampant. For 5 days in a row, the number of people who tested positive across the country has been 90,000+. Even in our neighbouring states, the COVID spread is high.

• We are doing about 30k tests these days. Efforts are on to see at least 50,000 tests done each day.

• 194 Covid First-line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) are functioning across the state. Here, the services of specialist doctors are sought via tele-medicine programs.

• A COVID Brigade has been formed to mitigate the threats posed by COVID and curb its spread. It is made up of doctors, nurses and health workers working at CFLTC and volunteers who signed up through the portal. They will be assigned to places where the ratio of healthcare workers to people is less.

• Schools are unlikely to open in September-October, the CM said.