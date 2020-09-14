Kerala minister's son hosted party for gold smuggling accused Swapna

Thiruvanthapuram: The son of a Kerala minister organised a party for Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, in 2018.

He hosted the party for Swapna for helping him in a passport related issue. Investigation agencies are currently collecting more information on the photos of the event.

The minister's son emerged as an intermediary in the Life Mission Project after this event, reports suggest.

Photographs of Minister EP Jayarajan's son and Swapna at the event were released on the previous day. Investigative agencies believe the pictures were taken in the room of a hotel in the state capital owned by prominent film stars.

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statements of the minister’s son, who is alleged to have received a share of the Rs 4.25 crore commission paid by Unitac for winning the Life Mission deal.

The agencies will summon him for questioning to obtain more evidence of his dealings with Swapna.

There was an intermediary besides Swapna Suresh and the minister's son in the hotel room. Out of the Rs 2 crore initially handed over to them as commission, the intermediary was promised Rs 30 lakh.

The pictures came out when the minister's son did not keep the promise, investigating officials said.