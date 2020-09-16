COVID-19: 3,830 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 2,263 recover

Onmanorama Staff

Kerala reported 3,830 new COVID cases and 2,263 recoveries on Wednesday. Fourteen deaths too were confirmed in the state.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 675

Kozhikode - 468

Alappuzha - 323

Ernakulam - 319

Kollam - 300

Malappuram - 298

Thrissur - 263

Kannur - 247

Pathanamthitta - 236

Palakkad - 220

Kottayam - 187

Kasaragod - 119

Wayanad - 99

Idukki - 76

Of them, 49 have come from abroad.

153 persons came from other states.

3,562 contracted the disease through contact. The contact source of 350 is not known.

