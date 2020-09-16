COVID-19: 3,830 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 2,263 recover

Kerala reported 3,830 new COVID cases and 2,263 recoveries on Wednesday. Fourteen deaths too were confirmed in the state.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 675
Kozhikode - 468
Alappuzha - 323
Ernakulam - 319
Kollam - 300
Malappuram - 298
Thrissur - 263
Kannur - 247
Pathanamthitta - 236
Palakkad - 220
Kottayam - 187
Kasaragod - 119
Wayanad - 99
Idukki - 76
Of them, 49 have come from abroad.
153 persons came from other states.
3,562 contracted the disease through contact. The contact source of 350 is not known.