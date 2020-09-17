Gold smuggling case: Was Ramees faking illness?

Thrissur: Gold smuggling case accused K T Ramees' complaint of severe stomach ache was most probably an act. He has no serious ailment, reveals his medical report. The endoscopy performed on him showed no problems except for some mild gastritis in his stomach.

Co-accused Swapna Suresh, who had complained of chest pain, was also put through an echocardiogram, but doctors could not find any possible cause for the pain. They only found that the speed of blood flow to the heart had reduced due to stress.

The Viyyur jail superintendents handed over to the DGP the medical reports of the two provided by the principal of the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The reports strengthen the prison department's suspicion that Swapna’s and Ramees’ hospital stay was an act staged by the two to get out of jail at the same time.

Swapna and Ramees were admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Sunday. Swapna was taken to the hospital around 6:30pm after she said she had a pain in the chest. Half-an-hour later, Ramees was also moved to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache.

Swapna had only been discharged on Saturday after six days in hospital after she had complained of chest pain earlier. She was admitted again less than a day after the medical board had certified that she had no significant health problems, giving rise to allegations that there was something suspicious about her claim of chest pain. While at the hospital, Swapna contacted someone at the top level over the phone, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is inquiring into the gold smuggling case, has said.

The prison department may investigate the circumstances that led to Swapna’s hospitalisation for the second time in a week. The jail doctor has given an explanation to the head of the department.

Crime branch investigation into 'selfies'

There will be departmental action against six women police personnel who took selfies with Swapna Suresh in the prisoners’ cell at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Swapna Suresh

They were admonished by commissioner R Aditya.

The appointment of a city crime branch team to investigate the matter is a confirmation that departmental action will be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the Special Branch team will soon file a report on allegations that Swapna had called someone using the phone of one of the employees of the medical college.