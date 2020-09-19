COVID-19: 4,644 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday

Kerala reported more than 4000 COVID cases for the third consecutive day on Saturday. 4,644 new cases were reported, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his daily COVID-briefing from Thiruvananthapuram.

18 COVID deaths too were confirmed in the state.

Contact cases continue to be the largest contributor to the daily COVID count in the state - a clear sign that local transmission continues unabated in the state. 3,781 of the new cases were contact cases. The source of 498 is not known.

This unprecedented surge in COVID cases in the state comes just days ahead of a slew of lockdown relaxations announced by the Centre. Though the Chief Secretary has said that these guidelines will be implemented in Kerala too from September 21, there is a lack of clarity over some matters.