From Kochi to Jabalpur via Nagpur, Chennai and back: 60-day trail of a snail mail

Cheruvally (Kottayam): “Around the country in 60 days” well this is not the remake of American action-adventure comedy film Around the World in 80 days. This is a story of a letter that travelled to different parts of the country before reaching the starting point - the sender's address.

On August 8, P K Raveendran a resident of Surbhi, Kavumbhagam, Cheruvally sent a letter to his daughter Captain Rajni Raveendran addressed in the name of her husband Padmakumar. Days, weeks and a month passed but there was no sign of the letter reaching its destination. A clueless and worried Raveendran went to the local postal department and lodged a complaint with them.

After failing to get any information on his letter, his daughter Rajni sought help from online mail tracking system. It was found that the letter from Kochi reached Jabalpur on August 10 and from there it went to places like Nagpur and Chennai before returning to Kochi. Again from Kochi it went to Jabalpur and then returned to Chirakkadavu Thekothukavala post office. The entire information and route map of the “letter expedition” was now before Rajani thanks to the online tracking system.

According to Raveendran, the letter contained certain important information connected with his daughter. Though Raveendran had inscribed his phone number on the letter, none noticed and called him when the letter kept shuttling from place to place.