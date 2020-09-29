COVID-19: 7,354 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 6,364 through contact

Kerala reported 7,354 new COVID cases on Tuesday. This is the third time the daily tally is crossing the 7000-mark. With this, the number of active cases in the state soared to 61,791. 3,420 recoveries were also reported in the state.

Of the new cases, 6,364 had contracted the virus through contact. The source of 672 are not known. 130 healthworkers too have contracted the virus.

Malappuram reported over 1000 COVID cases on Tuesday while Pathanamthitta district has 12 active clusters.

Twenty-two deaths were also reported in the state.

The COVID-19 situation in the state is worsening with every passing day. In this context, the lack of vigilance seen amongst the public is unacceptable, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

All leaders, irrespective of their party, should come forward to contain the pandemic, he added.

At the all-party meet held today, we reached a consensus to contain the protests organised in the state, the CM said. It was also decided that a second lockdown needs to be avoided in the state, Vijayan added. All parties will work towards reducing the spread of the disease in a unified manner.