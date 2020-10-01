COVID-19: With 29 deaths, toll rises to 771 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty-nine people died of the COVID-19 in Kerala on Thursday. With this, the death toll has risen to 771 in the state.

The deceased were identified as Thiruvanathapuram natives Abraham, 62, from Pallithara; Sharmila, 52, from Pulluvila; Velayudha Kurup, 92, from Nedumangad; Mohanan Nair, 75; Sudhakaran Das, 61, from Neyyatinkara; Sukumaran, 73, from Parassala; Shaheer, 45 from Chala; Vijayakumaran, 61, from Attingal; Rajan, 82 from Kottoor; Thankamma, 67, from Kureepuzha; Mohanan, 62, from Paravoor; Saleem, 55, from Karunagappally; Alappuzha native Manoharan, 60; Ernakulam natives KP Mohanan, 62, from Elanjikuzhi; KA Krishanan, 59, from Chelamattom; Alphonsa, 57, from Vachakulam; Risky Andrewdhooram, 67; Viswambharan, 92, from Vayalam; Nabeesa, 73, from Aluva; Kunjumon, 57, from Palluruthy; KP Grorge, 85, from Varappuzha; Thrissur natives Abdul Rahman, 55, from Ottaplavu; Balaraman, 53, Bhaskaran, 85, from Cherpu; Laila, 56, from Guruvayoor; Lissi, 70, from Kaloor; Kasaragod natives BK Khalid, 64; Kumaran, 62, from Meleparambu; and Khadijumma, 90, from Mangalpadi.

The rest of the deaths will be confirmed by the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.