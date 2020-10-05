Life Mission documents to be handed over to CBI today

Thiruvananthapuram: Documents related to the Life Mission project will be handed over to the CBI on Monday as part of the agency’s investigations into the scheme meant for housing for the poor. However, Life Mission CEO UV Jose may not go in person to hand over the documents.

Jose has said that he would cooperate with the CBI in the case in all manner possible. The CBI has, therefore, not specified that he should appear in person on Monday.

Earlier, in a notice issued to the Life Mission CEO, the CBI had directed him to either appear in person with the documents or send them through an official who would be able to explain all that the documents contain.

Since the original documents have been taken away by the Vigilance Department, Life Mission has decided to hand over their copies to the CBI.

Vigilance took four files from the Life Mission’s office after the state government had ordered an investigation by the Department just before the case was handed over to the CBI. The files are still in the possession of the Vigilance.

The state government is against the CBI investigating the case. It has filed a petition in the high court demanding the agency’s removal. The verdict on the plea will be delivered on October 8.

The Vigilance Department has said that if the verdict is in favour of the CBI, it would give the central agency all the files. Earlier, while considering the petition, the high court had orally directed the government to cooperate with the CBI probe.

Therefore, the CBI has been proceeding with the case in the belief that the court will allow its investigation. It believes the high court will take into account the fact that the matters relating to the Life Mission can only be investigated by the CBI.

As part of the case, the CBI questioned Vinod, the director of Sane Ventures, a subsidiary of Unitac. The owner of Unitac, Santosh Eapen, had been questioned in the case earlier. The agency had also interrogated the Mission’s Thrissur project officer.

The case relates to the alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in receiving financial assistance from the UAE’s Red Crescent for the housing complex in Wadakkanchery, Thrissur, as part of the Mission. Unitac has been given the construction contract of the complex.