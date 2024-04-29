Malayalam
KSRTC cancels 15 services from Pathanapuram depot as employees go on mass leave

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 04:47 PM IST
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: KSRTC was forced to cancel 15 services on Monday from its Pathanapuram depot following a mass leave by employees.
Twelve staffers chose not turn up for work after the vigilance wing held a breathalyser test to check alcohol consumption during duty.  In the test, three employees were found to have consumed alcohol during their duty time.
Pathanapuram is the constituency of Transport Minister KN Ganesh Kumar. The Minister's office said alternative arrangements would be made to avoid inconvenience to passengers. Last week, over 100 KSRTC employees were suspended and terminated from the service, for working under the influence of alcohol.

