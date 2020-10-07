Thiruvananthapuram: In a bizarre episode, the Kerala State Police chief who announced with much fanfare the presentation of "Covid Warrior" medals to police personnel who discharged duties during a pandemic, has now issued a circular asking the cops to buy the honour for a price.

The DGP's order states that the policemen who have been selected for “Covid Warrior” honour should buy the medals procured from Ludhiana based BKV Enterprises, for Rs 100/piece. As many as 52,000 police personnel had discharged Covid duties in the state which means a sum of Rs 52 lakh would be required to honour them with medals. Hence the police personnel will have to pay from their own pocket to acquire the medal.

On August 17 the DGP had declared that all police personnel who discharged 30 days of Covid duty would be honoured with "Covid Warrior" medals. However, the circular issued by the DGP on Tuesday stated that the police personnel interested in getting the medals should either register their names with the police headquarters through e-mail or get in touch directly with the officials there.

The circular further said the medals were procured from the Ludhiana based firm by Samthripti Cafeteria which functions under Kerala Police Welfare Bureau and it would be distributed for Rs 100/piece . Well most police personnel are asking should something which has been bestowed on them as an honour, be bought for a price?