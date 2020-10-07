Sivasakar was closely involved in Swapna's financial dealings: ED

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, was closely involved in the financial dealings of Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the gold smuggling case. This is stated in the partial charge sheet the agency has filed in the court against Swapna and two other accused in the smuggling case.

The ED has obtained evidence to show that Sivasankar had opened the bank locker for Swapna Suresh. The Rs 30 lakh found in Swapna's account was deposited in the bank after Sivasankar suggested that she put it in a fixed deposit.

According to the charge sheet, the ED has also obtained audio clips of WhatsApp conversations Sivasankar had with Swapna, and the two had with his chartered accountant, regarding the transactions.

Sivasankar had introduced Swapna to his chartered accountant. He had accompanied her when she went to meet the chartered accountant with the money to open the bank locker, the ED told the court. The investigation team told the court that the complete charge sheet would be filed soon after adding more digital evidence.

During interrogation, when Sivasankar was asked about the WhatsApp communications with Swapna Suresh, he had said that he did not remember anything. Therefore, the probe team has decided to question Sivasankar again after examining in detail the digital evidence that proves his interactions and transactions with Swapna.

Although it was known that Swapna and Sivasankar shared a close relationship, information about the financial dealings between the two had not come out before.

Investigating agencies have found out that Swapna had huge deposits in various banks on which tax has not been paid.

The ED’s stand in the court, therefore, has been that the accused should not be granted bail now.

The court was scheduled to hear the bail plea of the accused on Wednesday. It, however, adjourned the consideration of the bail plea after the prosecutor said more time was needed to study in detail the charge sheet filed by the probe team.

ED hurries with partial charge sheet

The ED has filed filed a 303-page partial charge sheet against Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Sarith, the three main accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case on Wednesday. The agency informed the court that it has found evidence about the money laundering activities of the three.

The charge sheet has been filed two months after the ED started its investigations against them by registering a case. It said the accused have violated Section 3 of the PMLA and that further action should be taken to prosecute and punish them.

The ED has hurried with a partial charge sheet as any delay in filing one would result in the accused being granted natural bail.

The agency has charged six people for economic offences in the case. The probe team has decided to file the charge sheet against the other three later.