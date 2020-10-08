Kerala CM knew about Space Park job, met him with Sivasankar 6 times: Swapna

Kochi: Swapna Suresh got the job at the Space Park project of the state IT department with the knowledge of the Chief Minister, according to the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the diplomatic parcel gold smuggling case.

The 303-page partial charge sheet filed in court says that this was revealed by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the case.

Swapna told the ED that she got the job at Space Park because Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of the chief minister, trusted her.

Swapna said she had seen Sivasankar eight times officially. Six of these meetings were in the presence of the chief minister, she said. She however, visited Sivasankar unofficially several other times. According to Swapna, the chief minister already knew her in her capacity as the secretary to the UAE Consulate General.

She said Sivasankar had asked her to meet Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) Managing Director Dr Jayashankar and Special Officer Santosh for the job at Space Park. Sivasankar told her that he would talk to the Chief Minister about the job and do all that was required to get her the appointment. Later, Special Officer Santosh told her that she could join the job at Space Park, Swapna told in her statement to the ED.

She was offered the job with a salary of over Rs 1 lakh in November 2019 even though she did not have the requisite educational qualifications. When the consultancy amount and the GST were added, the total cost of hiring her amounted to Rs 3.18 lakh per month.

Swapna also told the ED that during the floods of August 2018, the Consul General had gifted her $20,000 (Rs 14.60 lakh).

Where is the evidence of terror link: Court

Meanwhile, the trial court has once again asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to produce evidence of the alleged terrorist links of the accused in the Trivandrum airport diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

The court also questioned whether imposing UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) in all smuggling cases was the right approach. It also asked what was the basis for the conclusion that the gold smuggling was linked to terrorism.

The court will give its verdict on the bail plea of the accused on Monday. The same day, the NIA will also file the confession statement of Sandeep Nair, the fourth accused in the case, who has expressed his desire to become an approver.

The investigation team was taken aback when the court asked for evidence of the terrorist links of the accused even after examining the NIA's case diary.