Fashion Jewellery MD accuses directors of smuggling gold

Trikaripur: The investment fraud perpetrated by Fashion Gold Jewellery in Kerala's Kasaragod took a twist after the managing director filed a complaint against the directors of the firm in connection with the scam.

According to the complaint filed by T K Pookoya Thangal of Chandera, four directors smuggled 5.5 kg of gold and jewels worth Rs 50 lakh from the Payyannur branch of the jewellery chain at night.

Pookoya Thangal is the second accused in the investment fraud case. His complaint against the co-directors comes in the wake of the commencement of questioning in the case.

The divide between the directors has come to light days after complaints about the investment fraud emerged. More people may be charged in the case after the MD's complaint that the fraud involved gold smuggling.

The complaint filed by the MD with the Kannur district police chief has been handed over to the Payyannur CI.

According to the complaint, last November, the Payyanur branch was handed over for renovation on a contract basis for two years. The smuggling of jewellery from this showroom has left 30 employees in the lurch, it said.