Kerala records 21 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, toll at 1046

Kerala recorded 21 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Alappuzha

Francis, 68, from Ottamassery

Gopi, 76, from Neerkkunnam

Ajayakumar, 51, from Vallikkunnu

Purushan, 81, from Komana

Ernakulam

Mary Babu, 69, from Mulavukadu

C S Pushparaji, 38, from Mulavukadu

A Muhammed Ashraf, 68, from Thottakattukara

N N Viswambhara, 65, from Udayamperoor

Malappuram

Krishnadas, 67, Manjeri

Thayumma, 70, from Kodoor

Muhammed, 87, from Vallilapuzha

Kozhikode

Abdurahman, 68, from Narikunni

Aryan, 70, from Balussery

Beeran, 47, from Peruvattoor

Cheriyekkan, 73, from Kannankara

Kunjabdulla, 65, from Meppayur

Seyd Abu Thangal, 68, from Vadakara

Prabhakar, 67, from Avitanallur

Mammukoya, 82, from Panniyankara

Kannur

Amarnath, 65, from Eranholi

Kasaragod

Abdullah, 66, from Chengala

With this, COVID death toll in the state now stands at 1,046.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.