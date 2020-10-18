India's COVID warrior now its worst affected, Health Minister lashes out at Kerala

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a promotional video posted on his social media platform, lashes out at Kerala for failing to curb COVID-19.

"Kerala has paid a high price for its gross negligence," Vardhan said in a promotion clip of SundaySamvaad, a program wherein the minister answers pressing questions on the COVID situation in the country.



The near 1-minute video has been doing rounds on social media.



The program which will air Sunday afternoon has the minister offering more details into how Kerala, a state which was once hailed as a model on how to beat the virus became one of the worst affected.



Kerala has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of new COVID cases these past weeks. On Saturday, the state crossed 3.25 lakh cases and with it surpassed both West Bengal and New Delhi in total cases. Of them, over 95,000 are active cases.



In light of this, the Centre has decided to send a high-level team to the state and four others including Karnataka and West Bengal that are showing no decline in new cases.



Kerala's only consolation is that the case fatality rate is lower than the rest of the country. Even then, over 1,000 have lost their lives to COVID in the state. Earlier, the minister had also criticized Kerala for not giving accurate details on COVID fatality in the state.

