Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, the supreme head of Mar Thoma Church, passes away

Thiruvalla: Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan (89), the supreme head of the Mar Thoma Church and India’s voice in the global ecumenical movements, has passed away.

He breathed his last at 2.40 on Sunday morning. Dr Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Suffragan Metropolitan, Thomas Mar Timotheos and church secretary Rev KG Joseph were present at the time of his death. He was the Metropolitan of Mar Thoma Church for 13 years. The funeral will be decided later.

The Metropolitan was undergoing treatment at the Believers Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla for the past few days after his health condition deteriorated due to pancreatic cancer. His health had worsened in the past week. The anointing service was held last Monday at the request of the metropolitan.

Dr Joseph Mar Iranius became Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church on October 2, 2007, following the resignation of Metropolitan Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom due to health reasons.

Joseph Mar Thoma was a leading church leader in the country, who was at the forefront of the struggle against social evils, in the field of charity and in church unity movements.

The Metropolitan, who brought about revolutionary changes in the church, devoted much of his life to the marginalised, including the homeless, the sick, the poor, the needy, the disabled, and transgender.

He started the Prathyasa Bhavan in Pathanapuram and Jyothis in Mavelikkara for the disabled. He also launched the Navjeevan movement for children in Mumbai's Red Street and a project to bring transgender people to the forefront.

The church's project of 100 houses for flood victims is also an example of the Metropolitan's kind heart. He also lifted the ban on women attending night meetings at the Maramon Convention. To this end, he also changed the schedule of the convention.