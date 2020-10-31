Rs 3.5 crore in black money went into Bengaluru drugs racket: ED

Kochi/Bengaluru: The ED's preliminary investigations have indicated that Rs 3.5 crore in black money was funnelled into the Bengaluru drugs racket. This assessment is based on the statements and evidence collected from the accused who have been arrested.

Although the investigations initially focused on the Rs 50 lakh Anoop Mohammad, a Kochi native who was arrested in the case on August 21, had received from 20 accounts, the ED later found out that more transactions were involved.

It was the racket based in Bengaluru that smuggled drugs with potential to cause serious health problems from Goa to Kerala.

According to the preliminary information obtained by the ED, many people in Kerala have invested in the drugs racket. The investigation will reach them once the interrogation of Bineesh is over.

Bengaluru dealings

Bineesh Kodiyeri, who wields a strong influence in politics and cinema, was involved in a number of transactions in Bengaluru through Anoop Mohammad, according to the remand report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Anoop was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 21 from his Royal Suites apartment in Kalyan Nagar in Bengaluru with drugs pills. The NCB found Bineesh 's number in his mobile phone. Investigations also found details of the regular phone calls that took place between the two.

The ED told the special court hearing the case that the extent and details of the offences committed by Bineesh, who has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), need to be ascertained.

The ED had sought his custody for 15 days. He has, however, been remanded in its custody till 5pm on November 2.

Day at ED office, night at police station

The ED, which got Bineesh Kodiyeri’s custody around 4:30pm on Thursday, questioned him till about 10 pm. He was then taken to the Wilson Garden police station for security reasons.

On Friday morning, he was taken from the station for questioning again by three officers from the ED.

When he arrived at the ED office in Shantinagar at 8:20am, Bineesh was wearing the same light blue shirt and jeans he had been wearing the day before.

The interrogation started around 10am after breakfast was brought from a hotel.

In between, two friends came and gave him clothes to change. Around 12:10pm, a senior ED officer arrived at the office.

Bineesh was taken back to the Wilson Garden police station around 11pm after interrogation.