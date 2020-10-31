Kerala records 27 COVID deaths on Saturday, toll now at 1,484

Kerala recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 1,484.
The deceased are:
Kollam
Somasekharan Pillai, 68, from Anchal
Pathanamthitta
Thomas Joseph, 43, from Thiruvalla
Alappuzha
Soman, 56, from Peringilapuram
Vilasini, 75, from Cherthala
Kottayam
Kuttapan, 55, from Changanassery
MG Soman, 63, from Koodaloor
Ernakulam
TT Varghese, 84, from Udyogamandalam
PK Jose, 75, from Alangad
Abdul Rahman, 82, from Pallikavala
CV Babu, 61, from Parapalli
KR Purushothaman, 74, from Kochi
Ouseph, 80, from Kakkanad
Thomas, 67, from East Okkal
Thrissur
Mohan, 57, from Erumapetti
Chacko, 73, from Changaloor
P David, 72, from Pazhanji
Chandran, 73, from Chamakala
Govindan, 74, from Anandapuram
Pouli Joseph, 57, from Peramangalam
Palakkad
Krishnan, 49, from Koduvayur
V Vijayan, 59, from Koppam
Malappuram
Aishumma, 85, from Veliyangod
Ibrahim, 63, from Kulathoor
Kozhikode
Prabhavati, 47, from Kakkodi
Balakrishnan, 83, from Changarothu
Subaida, 57, from Thamarassery
Wayanad
Kochi, 82, from Meppadi
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.