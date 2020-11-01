Several changes in rules in various fields including base price for crops, motor vehicle department and lottery come into effect in Kerala on Sunday. Check out the changes:

Base price for 16 crops

The base price for 16 items of fruits and vegetables has come into force. As per the scheme, if the price of these crops falls, the base procurement price will be deposited in the farmers account. The farmers should register on the www.aims.kerala.gov.in web portal.

Vehicle pollution certificates online

The Motor Vehicles Department software "Vahan" has been linked with vehicle pollution checking centres. The certificate will be available from the pollution checking centres. On the expiry of the certificate period, the vehicle owner will receive a SMS alert.

Three changes in lottery department

Bhagyamithra monthly lottery ticket will be launched on Sunday. The lottery carries five first prizes of Rs 1 crore each. The lottery is priced at Rs 100. Draws will be held on the first Sunday of every month. Results will be available online on the lottery department’s new website; www.statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

New mobile app BHAGYA KERALAM now available on Google Play store. On scanning the QR code on the lottery through this app one can find out if the ticket is original or not. Results are also available on this app.

Secretariat Security

The security of the state secretariat has been beefed up in view of the frequent agitations by various political parties.

Salary Bill

The salary bill of the government official for the month, in which he is transferred, should be prepared only at the office where he is taking charge.

Indane booking on 77189 55555

The LPG refill booking numbers of Indian Oil Corporation’s Indane has been changed. The new number "77189 55555 ", the 16 digit customer identification number should be transferred to the new system. The customer ID number is available on LPG invoice/cash memo/subscription voucher.

Life Certificate

All central government pensioners have been given time to submit Life Certificates till December 31 from today. The banks can also accept Life Certificates though video assisted identity.

Beach, memorials to be opened for public

The beaches of Kerala have been thrown open to tourists. Visitors will be allowed in memorials and zoos from day after tomorrow. Visitors will not be allowed at Hill Palace, Thrippunithura because of maintenance work.

OTP mandatory for LPG from tomorrow

From tomorrow onwards the distributor should be told about the OTP number coming on the consumer's mobile phone number in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities.