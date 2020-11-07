Bineesh Kodiyeri to be produced in court today

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka, will be produced before a special court on Saturday. He would be taken to the court after medical tests, including that for COVID-19.

His ED custody period ends on Saturday. He is likely to be remanded in judicial custody if the ED does not seek to prolong the custody period.

The court had already extended his custody once.

Bineesh, son of veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on October 29.

He has been already questioned for nine days after his arrest on October 29. He was questioned till 8pm on Friday.

The ED had alleged that the "drug peddler" in the case, Mohammed Anoop, was a "benamidar" of Bineesh.

It's probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August with the arrest of Anoop and two others.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others to set up a restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Bineesh's business partner Abdul Latheef is likely to be questioned by ED deputy director Rahul Sinha and team in Bengaluru on Saturday, according to sources.