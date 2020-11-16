Local body polls | CPI to go solo in Pala and Kadanad

Pala: Major political parties are busy finalising the constituencies to contest in the local body election scheduled for next month in Kerala. CPI, the second major party in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), has decided to contest on its own for the municipal elections in Pala and grama panchayat polls in Kadanad, on the outskirts of the former town in Kottayam district.



CPI which took a strident position in the seat-sharing talks is upset over the less number of seats allotted to the party for elections to the local self-government bodies in Pala and Kadanad.

CPI had demanded four seats to prove its mettle in Pala, but the CPM-led LDF is willing to part with just half. CPI had contested seven seats in the 2015 elections. As per the decision taken in the LDF, Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani would contest in 26 seats, CPM 6, CPI 2 and NCP 1.

Now, the party has decided to contest at least 10 seats on its own in Pala Municipality. The CPI is planning to contest in the following wards; 8,10,13,18,19,21,22,23, 25 and 26. CPI candidates from these wards will file their nominations on November 18.

Meanwhile, the party has also decided to contest three seats independently in Kadanad Panchayat.

Youth Congress demands 68 seats

Kottayam: The Youth Congress has demanded 68 seats to contest in the local body polls in Kottayam district.



The demand was raised at a meeting of its Kottayam District Committee held in the presence of C B Pushpalatha, the All-India Secretary of the Youth Congress. Youth Congress state general secretary Jobin Jacob, district president Chintu Kurien Joy, state secretaries Tom Korah Ancheril and Sijo Joseph took part in the meeting.



'2022' to contest in Athirampuzha



Athirampuzha: A local outfit, 2022 will fight panchayat elections in Athirampuzha, near Kottayam town.



The organisation declared its candidates for eight wards. Organisation coordinator KM John Kalarikal said his outfit was given the name 2022 because the panchayat has 22 wards.

