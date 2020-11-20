Heavy rush to file nominations on last day, 6 Covid+ too file papers

Thiruvananthapuram: Pointing to the growing significance of local self-government institutions and more public participation in the democratic process at the grass-roots level, there has been an increase in the number of people who have decided to enter the fray for next month's local body elections in Kerala.

A total of 1,68,028 nomination papers have been filed till the last day to contest in the 21,865 wards of the 1,199 local bodies for which elections have been announced.

More number of candidates are contesting in this election compared to the last polls. Around 1.5 lakh people had filed nominations for the local polls in 2015.

Friday was the last day to file the nomination papers. While 97,720 nominations were filed from November 12, the day poll notification was issued, to November 18. Around 50,000 nominations were filed on Thursday, Nov 19, alone.

More than one nomination was filed for the same party in some areas at the last minute as the candidate selection was not completed. This is done on the understanding that the nomination would be withdrawn after the party picks the candidate.

The nominations can be withdrawn till November 23. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Friday.

Special six

Six people, who have tested positive for COVID-19, have also filed their nomination papers. Another Covid-positive person withdrew at the eleventh hour.

The six are: K N Sajeev Kumar, the Congress candidate from the 16th ward of the Pampady gram panchayat in Kottayam district; V K Gaurishan, Independent candidate and JSS leader from the 15th ward in the Aroor panchayat in Alappuzha; K Shashidharan, UDF candidate of the Urukunnu 6th ward in the Thenmala panchayat in Kollam; Sajikumari Suguthan, UDF candidate of the Anapettakongal ward in Kollam; Nelson Sebastian, the opposition leader in the Punalur municipality and UDF candidate from the Nethaji ward; and Ambili Anil Kumar, NDA candidate from the second ward in the Kaniyambetta grama panchayat in Wayanad.

NDA candidate M Subhish of the Vengapally division in the Kalpetta block withdrew after he tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-positive candidates have to take the oath in front of the medical officer. Sajeev, an auto driver in the Pambadi town, arrived at the COVID treatment centre at the RIT Engineering College in his autorickshaw. The doctor, who administered the oath, wore a PPE kit.

In Wayanad, Ambili arrived at the Varadoor PHC in an ambulance to submit the nomination paper.

Gaurishan, who is currently a block panchayat member, is undergoing treatment at the Chandiroor Covid first-line treatment centre. He filed the nomination in protest against the LDF decision to deny seats for the JSS. The nomination paper has been disinfected and stored in a special box.

Instruction for candidates

The State Election Commission has issued a slew of instructions for candidates and the members of their entourage as they set out on campaigning. Among the important guidelines are:

1. Only three people should accompany the candidate for door-to-door campaigning.

2. Maintain at least a two-metre distance during conversation.

3. Candidates and those interacting with the candidates should wear masks.

4. Do not lower the mask during a conversation.

5. Do not hold meetings in small rooms.

6. Candidates and others in the campaign group should frequently disinfect their hands.

7. Avoid close interaction with children, elderly people and pregnant women.

8. Do not enter homes.

9. Avoid handshake.

Local self-government bodies

Grama Panchayat: 1,23,858

Block Panchayat: 14,195

District Panchayat: 2,830

Municipality: 22,798

Corporation: 4,347