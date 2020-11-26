Bineesh Kodiyeri arranged solar complainant's stay at his benami’s house

Thiruvananthapuram: The controversial woman complainant in the solar case was helped by Bineesh Kodiyeri to stay at his benami’s house in Thiruvananthapuram in the midst of the raging controversy during the last leg of the previous UDF government.

She stayed in a house at Muttada which belongs to Car Palace owner Abdul Latheef, who was described by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the business partner of Bineesh. The incident has come to light at a time when the complainant's statement is all set to come out yet again.

The matter also came to ED's notice during the course of their investigation. Earlier, the ED had questioned Abdul Latheef in connection with his business and financial transactions associated with Bineesh.

The house in Muttada where the complainant was put up, was purchased by Latheef from a person belonging to Nedumangad. Some prominent political leaders were also reportedly involved in making arrangements for her stay in that house.

All arrangements in the house were made as per the interest of an MLA. The leaders of two constituent partners of the LDF had also discussed the matter.

Judicial custody extended

The judicial custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (M PMLA ) case has been extended for another 14 days.

Bineesh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara central jail in Bengaluru since November 11. His judicial custody was extended till December 8 when he was produced before the special court via video conferencing on Wednesday. The further arguments on his bail application will be held at the same court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bineesh Koidyeri's driver Anikuttan and S Arun, who the ED suspects to be his benamies, now remain to be questioned in the case. The ED had issued summons to the duo twice earlier.

The ED had found that Bineesh had transferred a big amount to the bank account of drug racket case accused Anoop Mohammad, through Anikuttan.

The court has rejected the bail application of Rejesh of Thiruvilamala who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with Anoop Mohammad in the drug trafficking case.