Kochi: The Customs (Preventive) wing has begun the questioning of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the CM, in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case. Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith are also being questioned in the case pertaining to the alleged smuggling of 1.9 lakh dollars.

The economic offences court has granted the Customs a five-day custody of the three.

Sivasankar is being questioned based on Swapna's latest revelations that he was aware of the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel. The interrogation is primarily focussing on the WhatsApp chats of Sivasankar with Swapna and chartered accountant P Venugopal; and his foreign trips.

Sivasankar on Thursday was mainly asked about the details of the people met during the foreign trips undertaken along with Swapna.

Sarith and Swapna were primarily asked about Sivasankar's alleged role in the gold smuggling.

Superintendent Vivek Vasudevan Nair is heading the interrogation in the gold smuggling case, while superintendent K Salil is leading the questioning over the currency smuggling case.

Provide notebook & pen for Sivasankar in jail

Meanwhile, the district principal sessions court has directed the jail superintendent to provide a notebook and pen for Sivasankar in the prison. The court gave the directive while considering Sivasankar's plea.

The court also gave permission for his brothers Narayanan and Unni Krishnan, and nephew Anand Krishnan to visit him in jail for three days in a week. However, the meeting should not exceed over an hour.